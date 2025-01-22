Loss at Texas Shouldn't Raise Concerns About Mizzou - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down what went wrong for the Tigers in a loss to Texas, and why it shouldn't lead to much doubts about Missouri.
A four game win streak for the No. 22 Missouri Tigers was snapped Tuesday night, losing to the Texas Longhorns on the road.
Its the first loss for Missouri this season to a team not currently ranked inside the top 25, with all four losses now coming on the road or at a neutral site.
The game had some important implications for Missouri, being the Tigers' last matchup before entering a four-game stretch against all ranked opponents. But, even with an underwhelming performance from Missouri, there shouldn't be too much concern regarding the Tigers' talent after the loss.
Missouri had to roll with some unfavorable lineups in tense final minutes, with Anthony Robinson II, Tony Perkins and Trent Pierce all reaching four fouls by the end of the game.
Additionally, it was far from Missouri's best shooting performance, shooting 31.3 percent from the field and 18.2 percent on three-point shots.
Missouri will look to bounce back Saturday, hosting No. 21 Ole Miss at 5 p.m.
