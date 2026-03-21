Mark Mitchell's Teammates Speak on his Impact, Leadership and Legacy

ST. LOUIS — Mark Mitchell just played his final game as a Missouri Tiger.

Two seasons, 66 games, 1,045 points and 1,994 minutes were officially etched into history and left in the past. Mitchell, the player, is soon to be departed from the program, but Mitchell, the person, leaves an impact that will stick with Missouri for seasons to come.

"That's my brother," Missouri forward Trent Pierce said while holding back tears. "It hurts not having any more games with him."

Mitchell transferred to Missouri at one of the darkest moments in program history, fresh after the Tigers' 2023-24 season in which they went an abysmal 0-18 in Southeastern Conference play. From a basketball standpoint, there's hard to find much to be enticed about from a winless season, but Mitchell and Missouri ended up being a match made in heaven.

Mitchell led the Tigers in points per game the next two seasons en route to captaining them to 20 total SEC wins — tying the most conference wins in a two-season stretch since Missouri joined the SEC ahead of the 2012-13 season.

Mar 5, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"I came here at the time, it was kind of like up in the air for me," Mitchell said after Missouri's senior night loss to Arkansas. "The belief the coaches had in me, my teammates, the trust they put in me, it means the world, and Mizzou was everything I could have asked for, and more."

He gave Missouri everything it could've asked for in return, especially in his final stretch with the program. Mitchell was everything to the team, acting as the sun in the the solar system that was Missouri basketball.

He poured in a career-high 32 points against Arkansas in the Tigers' regular-season finale, then matched the number against Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Despite a shaky start in Missouri's NCAA Tournament loss to Miami, he poured in a massive 15 second-half points to drag the Tigers back in it.

"He was our guy," Missouri freshman Nicholas Randall said. "We kind of followed him at an extent. Not literally, but you know, when somebody's doing something and it's the right thing, you're going to follow him in order to get the win."

Mitchell emerged as a team captain in his second season with Missouri, blossoming into not just the silent, on-court killer, but a leader the team could turn to off the court as well, especially for a freshman like Randall.

Dec. 22, 2025: St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell looks on from the bench in the first half of Missouri vs. Illinois. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

"He's had an impact on me every day," Randall said. "Just being able to see not just him on TV, like I did last year or the past couple years. I actually get to ride with him and go places with him, and we talk, and we play the game and we be on the phone. So he's just taught me a lot how to become a better person, how to stay humble."

Now with Mitchell soon to be departed from the program, Missouri will turn toward new leaders. One of those projected leaders is Pierce, who was officially announced as a captain in the middle of the 2025-26 season after his return from injury. According to head coach Dennis Gates, Pierce wouldn't be the leader he is without Mitchell, his "bestie."

"One of the single most reasons (Pierce) has grown up is because of his bestie right here," Gates said after Missouri's loss to Arkansas. "(Pierce) was probably crying when he saw (Mitchell) cry, to be honest with you, and he probably held it in, but that's how close and impactful relationships are. These dudes will be in each other's wedding."

Missouri's third captain, Anthony Robinson II, had a close relationship with Mitchell as well. Robinson's season was one littered with ups and downs, from his mid-season benching to his season-finale swan song, the journey was long and emotional for the point guard.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) celebrates with guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"We in the same hotel room on the trips, so we sitting there talking about everything," Robinson said. "The conversations we have, Ii's just like, you know, you won't get that with everybody."

Mitchell had unique relationships with each of his teammates, ranging from the team captains he shared the title with to the underclassmen trying to carve their role on the team. But after Missouri's loss to Miami, many of them mentioned the same defining trait of Mitchell's that they'll remember most: his humble mindset.

"He put this team on his back," Pierce said. "He was our superstar, but he was super humble."

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