Missouri Men's Basketball Has Dates For 2024-25 SEC Season
The Southeastern Conference announced its men's basketball conference schedule on Tuesday for the upcoming season, making the Missouri Basketball schedule now final.
Missouri went winless in conference play in 2023-24 but hit the recruiting trail and went nto the transfer portal creating hope that third year head coach Dennis Gates can lead the Tigers to a bounce back season in 2024-25.
The Tigers open its season with a marquee matchup with the Memphis Tigers and has other high profile non-conference games in Kansas, Illinois and Cal that will prepare them for the rigors of the SEC.
The schedule is 16 games in total with matchups against all 15 other conference members with a home-and-home series against Vanderbilt serving as the only league opponent the Tigers will see twice.
2024-25 Missouri Basketball SEC Schedule
- Jan. 4 - at Auburn
- Jan. 7/8 - LSU
- Jan. 11 - Vanderbilt
- Jan. 14/15 - at Florida
- Jan. 18 - Arkansas
- Jan. 21/22 - at Texas
- Jan. 25 - Ole Miss
- Feb. 1 - at Mississippi State
- Feb. 11/12 - Oklahoma
- Feb. 15 - at Georgia
- Feb. 18/19 - Alabama
- Feb. 22 - at Arkansas
- Feb. 25 - South Carolina
- March 1 - at Vanderbilt
- March 4/5 - at Oklahoma
- March 8 - Kentucky
The SEC Tournament will be held March 12-16 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.