Where Mizzou Stands in Latest Bracketology Projection: The Buzz

After an 85-68 loss by Missouri men's basketball to Texas men's basketball and a win by San Diego State men's basketball, Missouri's NCAA Tournament outlook took a hit in the latest bracketology projections.



The Tigers, now 17-8 on the season, began the weekend projected "Last Four In" in ESPN bracketology by Joe Lunardi. Following the loss to a key bubble competitor, Missouri will need a strong finish down the stretch to improve its standing and solidify its position in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field.

Missouri will host Vanderbilt on Wednesday, February 18. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CST, and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network.

The Buzz: February 16

Jason Crowe Jr., a commit for the Missouri Tigers, attend the NBA All-Star game as a part of the Jr. NBA/WNBA Court of Leaders program, according to a press release by the NBA.

Kansas State annouced that Sunday that men's head basketball coach Jerome Tang has been fired in the middle of his fourth season with the Wildcats. The dismissal comes after Tang addressed what he called an "embarrassing" 91-62 home loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday, February 11.

Sunday's Mizzou Results

Softball : Missouri (4-7) 5, No. 22/19 Duke (7-3) 4

: Missouri (4-7) 5, No. 22/19 Duke (7-3) 4 Baseball: Missouri (2-1) 34, Mount St. Mary's 3

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

Swimming and Diving: Missouri at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, Knoxville, TN

Day 1: Diving prelims at 12:00 p.m. and finals at 5 p.m.

Diving prelims at 12:00 p.m. and finals at 5 p.m. Day 2: Swimming and Diving prelims at 11:20 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m.

Swimming and Diving prelims at 11:20 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. Day 3-6: Swimming and Diving prelims at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

It was the day I woke up when I decided to stop playing. I took a deep breath and I realized I gave everything I had, and that was the best day. Brad Smith

