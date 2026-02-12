Mizzou Alum Kobe Brown Excels in First 2 Games as an Indiana Pacer: The Buzz

Former Missouri Tiger Kobe Brown debuted for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday after being dealt at the trade deadline, making quite the first impression.

The third-year NBA forward notched eight points and six rebounds in 19 minutes as the Pacers defeated the Knicks in New York. When Brown was on the court, Indiana outscored New York by 13, which ranked as the highest plus-minus in the game.

Brown followed this with a four point, seven rebound and three assist performance in 28 minutes on Wednesday in a five-point win against the Nets.

Brown, a two-time All-SEC player for the Tigers, never averaged more than nine minutes per game in his two-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first two games with the Pacers, the Tiger alum is finally getting real NBA minutes and is turning heads.

The Buzz: February 12

Missouri basketball's contest sold out three days before the Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) play host to the Longhorns of Texas (15-9, 6-5 SEC) Saturday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Roman Oben was announced as the associate commissioner of football in the Southeastern Conference Wednesday. Oben, the nine-year NFL starter and Super Bowl champion, served as NFL Vice President of Football Development since 2019 before accepting this position.

Freshman catcher/infielder Gracie Britton earned her first career hit Wednesday, Feb. 11, after graduating a semester early from Southern Boone High School in Dec. 2025.

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

Softball lost 1-5 at UCF - RECAP

Men's basketball won 86-85 at Texas A&M - RECAP

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

Mizzou golf at John Burns Intercollegiate until Feb 14

Mizzou women's basketball at 5:30 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou wrestling at 6:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“The good, the bad and the ugly. And I learned and I learned and I learned and on Day 1 (at Toledo), I knew exactly what I was doing. I knew the Don James Way. I was a player in it. I was a coach in it. I knew exactly what I wanted to do in every situation. That’s kind of how it went for me, and I was honored to be able to coach and have the great relationships I had.” Gary Pinkel

We'll leave you with this...

Missouri women's basketball landed in Knoxville, Tennessee, ahead of head coach Kellie Harper's return to Thompson-Boling Arena after five years as the Volunteers head coach.

