Mizzou alum Shawn Phillips Jr. Signs with New Orleans Pelicans

Former Missouri basketball center Shawn Phillips Jr. has signed a summer league contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, per Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Phillips joins fellow frontcourt starter Mark Mitchell as Tigers to hit the NBA directly out of Missouri this offseason, as Mitchell signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Nuggets earlier Thursday morning. Former graduate guard Jayden Stone signed with the Sydney Kings of Australia's NBL, while former graduate wing Jacob Crews' professional plans haven't yet unfolded.

Recently, Phillips became part of a group that filed a lawsuit against the NCAA that would allow for players like Phillips — who graduated high school in 2022 and did not redshirt a collegiate season — to be granted an extra season of college eligibility, given the NCAA's new eligibility model adapts a five-season standard.

It is unclear what Phillips' signing with the Pelicans means for his future in college basketball.

Phillips spent just one season at Missouri, transferring to the program for his 2025-26 senior campaign after spending his freshman season at Arizona State, and his sophomore and junior seasons at LSU.

He broke out at Missouri, starting all 31 games while averaging 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 68.3% from the field in the process. Phillips was of the most importance to both sides of the ball for the Tigers, being their the best offensive vertical threat and rim-protector on the other end, with the second-best at each skill noticeably further behind him.

Sometimes, Phillips was electric, heroic and the X-factor. Other times, Phillips collapsed, struggled to stay consistent and struggled to stay on the floor — the last of which was his biggest drawback. Phillips averaged 3 fouls per game despite playing just 20.5 minutes per game, becoming just one of eight high-major players to average 5.9 or more fouls per 40 minutes in the 2025-26 season.

Nonetheless, Phillips' eye-popping athleticism and highlight plays both as a shot-blocker and lob-finisher certainly warrant a summer league flyer. With the right coaching and development, his NBA-level frame could be paired with an improved and refined skillset to help him thrive in summer league.

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