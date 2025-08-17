Mizzou Alumni Dru Smith Signs Contract with Miami Heat: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers guard Dru Smith agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Miami Heat on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $7.9 million.
Smith handled adversity in order to earn the contract. In December of 2024, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury while playing for the Heat in a game against the Brooklyn Nets, ending his season. The year before, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November. He was waived by the Heat in March of 2024, but singed again with the organization on a two-way contract in July of 2024.
Smith now has more security with the Heat past a short two-way contract. He first joined the Heat as an undrafted free agent in 2021.
With injuries getting in the way, Smith has appeared in 23 games for the Heat over the last two seasons. In that time, Smith averaged 16.9 minutes, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 5.25 points per game.
In each of his two seasons with Missouri (2019-2020, 2020-2021), Smith led the Tigers in points, averaging 13.5 points per game across the two years. In addition to scoring, Smith led the Tigers in assists, steals and free-throw percentage in his first year with the program after transferring from Evansville.
Here's the Morning Buzz for Sunday, August 17, 2025:
Upcoming Mizzou Events
Soccer vs. Youngstown State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
SEC News:
Kalen DeBoer Details Where Alabama Football Stands on Special Teams
How Marlen Sewell Has Emerged as a Defensive Leader
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook made his second NFL appearance, playing for a handful of series in the New York Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants. Cook completed six of his 11 pass attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown.
- Cook's right-hand man in 2023, running back Cody Schrader, also earned some opportunities in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams, Schrader rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 24 yards.
- Missouri volleyball held its annual Black & Gold scrimmage Saturday afternoon. The Tigers begin their season next Saturday, traveling to play at Omaha.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
11 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"This is not the best version I'll ever be. I'm always chasing the best Darius Robinson possible, so never too hard on myself, never too high on myself either. Just always trying to find ways to get better. But I feel good about where I'm at now.”- Darius Robinson
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube