Mizzou Basketball Assistant Coach Announces He is Cancer Free
The victory assistant coach Dickey Nutt secured Friday will mean more than any the Missouri Tigers find on the hardwood this season.
The veteran coach announced through the team he is cancer free, ringing the bell to signify the end of his treatment. Nutt announced in February he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent chemotherapy treatments in Columbia.
Nutt joined Missouri when head coach Dennis Gates was hired ahead of the 2022 season. He also worked on Gates' staff at Cleveland State in Cleveland State from 2019-'21. He and Gates date back to 2015 on head coach Leonard Hamilton's staff at Florida State when Gates worked as an assistant and Nutt as a video coordinator.
"I'm excited about coach Nutt being able to get through his cancer, treatment," Gates said at the team's media day on Oct. 9. "The spirit of our fans who reached out to coach Nutt consistently, just to check on him"
Nutt issued a statement to the Missouri fanbase Friday, thanking his support network for helping him through the treatment.
"First and foremost, I want to thank Dr. Michael Trendle, Dr. Andrea Evenski and the staff at MU Health Care for providing me with the most unbelievable care," Nutt's message reads. "I also couldn't have gotten through thjis without my family as they were there with me every step of the way."
"Last, but not least, I want to thank Coach Gates and our Mizzou basketball family for making countless trips to my hospital room and supporting me during this fight! I'm now looking forward to another season of Tigers basketball as we strive to win championships on the court."