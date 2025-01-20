Mizzou Basketball Cracks Into Top 25 Rankings for First Time in Season
The Missouri Tigers have made their way back into the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches POll for the first time since the conclusion of the 2022-'23 season.
Missouri has been on the precipice of cracking into the top 25 since defeating then-top-ranked Kansas on Dec. 8.
The week after the rivalry upset, the Tigers received 119 points, the 29th-most among all schools. The next week after non-conference wins over Long Island and Jacksonville State, the Tigers moved up to 28, receiving 120 points.
After its first two wins in the Southeastern Conference, Missouri received eight points and would've been ranked No. 34 if the poll extended that far.
But wins over both then-No. 5-Florida and Arkansas have pushed the Tigers into the top 25 of both the AP and Coaches Polls.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
Here's the poll formatted as requested:
**Coaches Poll**
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 17-1, 1550 (62)
2. Duke, 16-2, 1485 (0)
3. Iowa State, 15-2, 1397 (0)
4. Alabama, 15-3, 1338 (0)
5. Florida, 16-2, 1262 (0)
6. Tennessee, 16-2, 1170 (0)
7. Houston, 14-3, 1151 (0)
8. Michigan State, 16-2, 1109 (0)
9. Kentucky, 14-4, 1057 (0)
10. Marquette, 15-3, 950 (0)
11. Purdue, 15-4, 906 (0)
12. Kansas, 13-4, 902 (0)
13. Texas A&M, 14-4, 794 (0)
14. Mississippi State, 15-3, 731 (0)
15. Oregon, 15-3, 638 (0)
16. Ole Miss, 15-3, 564 (0)
17. Illinois, 13-5, 526 (0)
18. Wisconsin, 15-3, 437 (0)
19. UConn, 13-5, 365 (0)
20. St. John's, 16-3, 320 (0)
21. Michigan, 14-4, 305 (0)
22. Missouri, 15-3, 275 (0)
23. West Virginia, 13-4, 240 (0)
24. Memphis, 14-4, 232 (0)
25. Louisville, 14-5, 125 (0)
**Others receiving votes:**
Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
### Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn (30), 17-1, 774
2. Duke, 16-2, 739
3. Alabama, 15-3, 672
4. Iowa State (1), 15-2, 668
5. Houston, 14-3, 623
6. Florida, 16-2, 615
7. Tennessee, 16-2, 584
8. Michigan State, 16-2, 558
9. Kentucky, 14-4, 478
10. Marquette, 15-3, 473
11. Kansas, 13-4, 467
12. Purdue, 15-4, 452
13. Texas A&M, 14-4, 383
14. Mississippi State, 15-3, 341
15. Oregon, 15-3, 309
16. Ole Miss, 15-3, 272
17. Illinois, 13-5, 266
18. UConn, 13-5, 230
19. Wisconsin, 15-3, 194
20. Michigan, 14-4, 180
21. St. John's, 16-3, 167
22. Memphis, 14-4, 130
23. West Virginia, 13-4, 107
24. Missouri, 15-3, 77
25. Texas Tech, 13-4, 53
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Gonzaga; No. 22 Utah State; No. 23 Georgia; No. 24 Baylor
Others Receiving Votes
Louisville 43; Gonzaga 43; Georgia 39; Clemson 28; Utah State 26; Saint Mary's 25; Vanderbilt 16; Oklahoma 16; Maryland 8; Creighton 7; Arizona 6; UCLA 2; UC Irvine 2; Baylor 2.