Mizzou Basketball Hosts 'Important' NBA Pro Day
Just less than a month before the start of the Missouri Tigers' season, the program welcomed scouts and executives from 12 different NBA teams to scout its roster Saturday.
The entire roster worked out in a practice, working in a scrimmage, along with half-court and shooting drills. The scouts gathered individual measurements in separate sessions.
This put the spotlight not only on two top prospects for the upcoming draft — Anthony Robinson II and Mark Mitchell — but also Missouri's possible future prospects for the NBA in the years down the line.
“The pro day is important for a program," Gates said in a press conference following the practice. "These guys have a file that the NBA keeps and the file represents their growth. Whether their with me or another coach, they're now a part of my program forever, and I want to make sure I build onto their files, making sure they have an opportunity to not only get a job, but keep a job and that comes down to personality characteristics, character, as well as skill development.”
Newly-hired general manager Tim Fuller was present for the event, roaming around to talk to the scouts in attendance. Fuller, hired in June, has plenty of ties to the NBA from his time working with NBA athletes as a representative at Nike.
He's looking for the network to help boost the professional potential of Missouri's roster.
"I'll do some things throughout the course of the year where I'll be sending analytics and reports to a lot of the scouts that I know," Fuller said in his introductory press conference in June. "Alongside the players agent, I'll be making sure that they are known significantly for their accomplishments throughout the season with key NBA personnel and people of that magnitude."
No Missouri player was selected in the most recent NBA draft, but both Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates signed with NBA teams as undrafted free agents in the hours following the draft. Grill signed a Exhibit 10 contract with the Chicago Bulls, while Bates signed a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Below is a list of which NBA teams were in attendance, along with video from the practice.
NBA Teams in attendance
Brooklyn Nets
New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks
Dallas Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks
Washington Wizards
Orlando Magic
Charolette Hornets
Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets