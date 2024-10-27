Transfer Impresses in Exhibition for Mizzou Basketball: The Buzz, October 27, 2024
Missouri Tigers Men's Basketball took the court for the first time Saturday ahead of the 2024 season in a exhibition against Lincoln.
Missouri won 90-45 over the Jefferson City school. Duke transfer Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 22 points. Guard Caleb Grill, who missed most of last season with a wrist injury, scored 20 on top of six rebounds.
Sophomore guard Anthony Robinson created six steals, six assists and scored four points.
Missouri men's basketball will officially begin their season Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Saturday's Results:
• Football lost 34-0 at Alabama
Sunday's Schedule:
• Volleyball at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
• Soccer vs. LSU, 3 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has been gaining respect for his play on special teams for the Green Bay Packers.
"Hop’s really starting to show up," special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said in a press conference Thursday, especially on the kickoff team. He’s made some plays now. He’s been taken care of a little bit because other guys have shown up earlier and started to get doubled and he’s been singled a little bit and made three really good plays last week. He was our player of the week last week. And he’s really playing well on punt return. ... He’s practicing really well. He’s playing really well for us in games."
