Mizzou Basketball Lands Prediction For Four-Star Recruit; The Buzz, Saturday, May 3, 2025
Missouri Tigers men's basketball has picked up a 247Sports prediction to land four-star forward JJ Andrews. The Little Rock native has narrowed his commitment decision down to three schools; Missouri, Arkansas and LSU.
Andrews is the 34th ranked player in the nation, and the top ranked recruit in Arkansas. Dennis Gates and his staff are familiar with the Little Rock area, having landed former top-40 prospect Annor Boateng, who's now entering his sophomore season with the Tigers.
The Tigers won't be waiting much longer, as Andrews will announce his college decision on May 15.
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Softball vs. No. 24 Georgia at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 9 Georgia at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
- TF Texas A&M Alumni Muster Outdoor Season in College Station, Texas, All Day
Mizzou Results
- Softball BLANK to Georgia on Senior Night, blank description
- Baseball BLANK to Georgia, blank description
Did you notice?
- Mizzou baseball alum Max Scherzer is making progress towards his return from injury. He's been sidelined on the injured list since March 29.
- Mizzou swimming and diving senior earned the Brad Davis Community Service Award, earning himself a post-graduate scholarship
More from Mizzou on SI:
Mizzou AD Laird Veatch Provides Updates, Insight on House Settlement Plan
Rutgers Transfer Guard Commits to Mizzou Women's Basketball
Mizzou Star Listed as Best Selection of 2025 NFL Draft
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube