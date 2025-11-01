Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for World Series Game 7
It all comes down to Game 7.
The Los Angeles Dodgers won on the road in Game 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, forcing the 41st Game 7 in World Series history. Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw yet another gem for the Dodgers, who beat Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman to set up tonight’s series finale.
Los Angeles is looking to defend its title, and it’ll have superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound on Saturday night in this decisive game. The Blue Jays will counter with veteran – and World Series champion – Max Scherzer.
There are a lot of awesome Game 7 trends to know, and they may help bettors make a pick in this series:
- Road teams are 21-19 in World Series Game 7s (there was a Game 8 in 1912 after a Game 2 tie).
- Road teams have won four Game 7s in a row in the World Series.
- Prior to this four-game streak, home teams had won nine Game 7s in a row in the World Series.
- 15 of the 40 World Series Game 7s have been decided by one run.
- 22 of the World Series Games 7s have been decided by two or fewer runs.
- Five of the last 11 Game 7s have been one-run games.
There’s so much to look forward to as the baseball season officially comes to a close on Saturday night. So, who will hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy when it’s all over?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, my favorite prop and a prediction for Game 7.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+112)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -148
- Blue Jays: +122
Total
- 8 (Over -103/Under -118)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 3.50 playoff ERA)
- Toronto: Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 playoff ERA)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Series: Tied 3-3
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani 2+ Hits, Runs, RBIs (-193)
In this series, Ohtani has been a menace at the plate, working eight walks, picking up seven hits, six runs scored and five runs batted in.
He picked up at least two hits, runs and RBIs in four games in this series, and he’s likely going to be the focal point for the Dodgers on offense on Saturday. There’s a chance the Jays try not to pitch to him, but Ohtani would still be a threat to score runs in that scenario.
Remember, one home run hits this prop with ease. Ohtani, who homered twice in the marathon Game 3 that Scherzer pitched in, is a must bet on Saturday night.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Will we see a road team win Game 7 for the fifth time in a row?
I think that’s going to be the case on Saturday night, as the Dodgers have fought back from the brink on Friday with the Jays’ best arm (Gausman) on the mound.
While neither Ohtani or Scherzer was great in Game 3, Ohtani has been much better this postseason, allowing just three runs and five hits over his first two starts (12.0 innings of work).
He gave up four runs across six frames in Game 3.
As for Scherzer, he allowed five hits and three runs in 4.1 innings of work in Game 3, meaning we’re likely to see a ton of a taxed Toronto pen on Saturday night.
The Blue Jays have a 4.36 bullpen ERA this postseason, which is concerning if they have to get 15 or more outs on Saturday night.
Ultimately, the Dodgers have been favored all series long, and in a winner-take-all game, I’m going to side with the more talented team that has the best player in the world (Ohtani).
This likely will be a close game – based on the history of Game 7s – so I’ll simply bet on L.A. to win outright on Saturday night.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.