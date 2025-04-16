Mizzou Basketball in the Mix for Overseas Recruit
It's not often that the Missouri Tigers look beyond the United States for talent, but one Italian-born standout has drawn interest from several programs.
Despite being just 19-years-old playing in Lega Basket Serie A as its youngest player, forward Elisee Assui has shown promise with Varese. Though 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game doesn't jump off the stat sheet, doing that in 11.5 minutes per game at the level he's in makes him a strong target.
Taking into account only Assui's production since January, the numbers get better. Increased to 17.8 minutes per game, he put up 5.4 points and three rebounds per game with a 14-of-30 clip from behind the arc.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing would be a unique addition for Missouri, but a needed one given its transfer portal departures. Depth and potential was lost with Marcus Allen, alongside all of the players from last season's team that ran out of eligibility.
While Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter does classify as a wing, he seems to slot in as more of a power forward. Assui is a true small forward that could help add some 3-point shooting back to the Tigers.
If Missouri wants Assui, it will have to fight to get him. According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the Texas Longhorns, Wisconsin Badgers and Clemson Tigers have also shown high interest, though more high-major programs are also involved.
There aren't too many more available players that the Tigers have been attached to, so Assui will be a name to monitor as they seek to round out the roster for the 2025-26 season.