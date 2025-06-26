Mizzou Basketball Offers No. 1-Rated Prospect of 2027 Class: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers took their spot in the sweepstakes for the No.1-rated player in the class of 2027, Baba Oladotun. The small forward from Maryland currently holds 39 offers, according to 247Sports. Most recently, Oladotun has announced offers from Gonzaga, Alabama and Kansas.
The 6-foot-9 was recently in St. Louis to compete in the Nike EBYL. He also recently attended the Team USA Men’s Junior National minicamp in May, and the NBPA Top 100 minicamp, where he earned First Team honors.
Did you notice?
- The NCAA voted to expand the game limit for the men's and women's basketball regular basketball season from 31 to 32 games beginning in the 2026-2027 season, according to CBS Sports. Teams won't have to play 32 games, but can schedule up to that cap.
- On the morning of the NBA Draft, former Missouri guard Tamar Bates spoke to middle schoolers in his hometown of Kansas City.
- A look at what Missouri commit baseball Codey Gauff is bringing to the Tigers.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season opener:
63 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“When I first came out and saw the people screaming, I was a little intimidated, but we got right to business, marched right down the field and scored on our first possession, and that helped settle everyone down.”- Brad Smith on his first game
