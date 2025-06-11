Mizzou Basketball's Opponent for SEC-ACC Challenge Announced
The Missouri Tigers are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the second time since the turn of the century, according to Jon Rothstein.
The game will be a part of the third annual Challenge between the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences.
Missouri's game against Notre Dame will be played in South Bend, Indiana. A date and time for the game is yet to be announced. Over each of the past two seasons, the Challenge took place on the Tuesday and Wednesday following Thanksgiving.
Two other opponents have been confirmed for Missouri for the upcoming season, with the Tigers set to open the season at Howard on Nov. 3, and to play Kansas in Kansas City on Dec. 8.
Missouri has won both of its matchups in the first two renditions of the Challenge, taking down Pittsburgh in 2023 and California in 2024.
The SEC won 14 of the 16 matchups in the 2024 Challenge, and the two conferences split the 14 matchups in 2023.
Missouri last played Notre Dame in 2011 in Kansas City as part of the CBE Classic Tournament. Marcus Denmon led the Tigers with 26 points in that game, a 87-58 victory for Missouri.
Overall, it will be the 10th matchup between the two teams, with Missouri currently leading the series 7-2.
Notre Dame has not accomplished a winning season since the 2021-2022 season, where the Fighting Irish fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Last year, Notre Dame finished with an overall record of 15-18. The upcoming season will be the third for head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
2025 SEC-ACC Challenge Matchups
(per Jon Rothstein)
Florida at Duke
North Carolina at Kentucky
Virginia at Texas
NC State at Auburn
Clemson at Alabama
Louisville at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
SMU at Vanderbilt
Texas A&M at Pitt
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Miami at Ole Miss
LSU at Boston College
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Tennessee at Syracuse
Missouri at Notre Dame
Georgia at Florida State