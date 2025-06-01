Mizzou Basketball Recruiting Updates: June, 2025
This might be bad news to some Missouri Tigers fans, but there is absolutely nothing going on in the world of Missouri basketball recruiting.
Now, that might be a slight stretch, but there truly isn't much going on. Many Missouri targets are in summer ball action and others are gaining new offers, but there isn't much to talk about right now.
There won't be much to say until the new school year starts in 2025-26, when the Tigers will begin to host their big-name prospects on official visits, most of which start in September. Right now, that list is four-star wing Aidan Chronister and five-star forward Toni Bryant, presumably with more to be scheduled.
Here's what we can say about Missouri basketball's recruting heading into the month of June.
Four-star target garnering national interest
Missouri target and four-star center Ethan Taylor has become quite a popular name through the start of the summer, picking up plenty of offers from major programs. It's likely due to the impressive start to his summer league season, but his size and tools have long been intriguing to the Tigers, among others.
The first of the offers came on May 8, earning one from the University of Indiana. That offer from the Hoosiers was followed up by Kansas State, Iowa, Houston, Creighton, Baylor and Texas. The competition for Taylor has now picked up and will continue to be hard, especially if he keeps playing as well as he has.
Mizzou targets posting EYBL stats
Through 11 games, two Tiger targets are having great Nike EYBL seasons, one of the best AAU leagues in the country, if not the best. Taylor and four-star forward Tristan Reed from St. Louis have been forced down low for MoKan Elite, a team based out of Kansas City.
So far, Reed is averaging 11.1 points and six rebounds per game and 1.5 blocks. He's also shooting 71% from the field. Taylor is posting similar numbers, with 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks. Reed is shooting 73.2% from the field, leading Mokan Elite in that field.
Despite the stats being semi-unofficial, four-star 2027 guard Scottie Adkinson was also in action a week ago for MoKan Elite. He averaged 21.5 points over the four-game Session 2 span, with a game-high of 33 points in the first matchup against Bates Fundamentals. Adkinson is certainly on the radar two classes from now for the Tigers.
Bryant making stops across the country
According to a 247Sports article by Eric Bossi, Bryant, a five-star Missouri target slated to take an official visit to Columbia in late September, will make multiple stops to multiple schools before his official visit to Missouri.
Those schools could include Kansas, Memphis, NC State, Oklahoma State, USC and Virginia. He recently scheduled an official visit to North Carolina, slated for September 1, 2025. Right now, those are his only two scheduled officials. It's a safe assumption to make that Bryant will base his future official visits off the trips he takes over the summer.