Mizzou Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for New Players
The Missouri Tigers announced the jersey numbers for its seven new additions to the team, including two freshman and five transfers.
Five of the players were able to retain their numbers from their last schools, while two chose another.
2025 Missouri Jersey Numbers for Transfers, Freshmen
Jersey Number
Player
Number at Last School
Last Worn By
1
Nicholas Randall
1
Marques Warrick, 2024-2025
12
Sebastian Mack
12
Tony Perkins, 2024-2025
14
Jevon Porter
14
Anthony Robinson II, 2023-2024
15
Shawn Phillips Jr.
9
Danny Stephens, 2023-2025
17
Jayden Stone
14
JV Brown, 2023-2025
24
Nicholas Randall
24
Kobe Brown, 2019-2023
45
Luke Northweather
45
Mabor Majak, 2020
Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter was able to return to the No. 14, which he wore at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.
Jayden Stone also wore No. 14 at his previous school, West Virginia, so opted to go with No. 17 instead.
Arizona State transfer was able to return to the No. 15 he wore in high school after going with different numbers in the first three years of his collegiate career.
Missouri's 2025 transfer class was rated at No. 57 on 247Sports' team rankings. The two freshmen were both composite three-star prospects.
Neither the transfer nor freshman class was nearly as flashy as head coach Dennis Gates' previous hauls with Missouri. But, Gates and his staff wanted to be intentional with each of the additions.
"We want to find guys that really, extenuate our core values of friendship, love, accountability, trust, discipline, unselfishness, enthusiasm and toughness," Gates said in a press conference on April 30. "Every team will always have holes in their armor. We wanna make sure those holes are very minimal."
Additionally, the Tigers will be especially relying on the development of returning players.
"The other part of it that we have to understand is player development," Gates said. "Player development is at an all-time high. Because once you retain, you have a group of guys that you're able to now, share your culture, share your mantra, and they get to pass that to the new guys."
Missouri will begin its season Nov. 3, travelling to the nation's capital to play Howard.