Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for New Players

Two of the Missouri Tigers' new players will be playing with new numbers.

Joey Van Zummeren

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers announced the jersey numbers for its seven new additions to the team, including two freshman and five transfers.

Five of the players were able to retain their numbers from their last schools, while two chose another.

2025 Missouri Jersey Numbers for Transfers, Freshmen

Jersey Number

Player

Number at Last School

Last Worn By

1

Nicholas Randall

1

Marques Warrick, 2024-2025

12

Sebastian Mack

12

Tony Perkins, 2024-2025

14

Jevon Porter

14

Anthony Robinson II, 2023-2024

15

Shawn Phillips Jr.

9

Danny Stephens, 2023-2025

17

Jayden Stone

14

JV Brown, 2023-2025

24

Nicholas Randall

24

Kobe Brown, 2019-2023

45

Luke Northweather

45

Mabor Majak, 2020

Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter was able to return to the No. 14, which he wore at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.

Jayden Stone also wore No. 14 at his previous school, West Virginia, so opted to go with No. 17 instead.

Arizona State transfer was able to return to the No. 15 he wore in high school after going with different numbers in the first three years of his collegiate career.

Missouri's 2025 transfer class was rated at No. 57 on 247Sports' team rankings. The two freshmen were both composite three-star prospects.

Neither the transfer nor freshman class was nearly as flashy as head coach Dennis Gates' previous hauls with Missouri. But, Gates and his staff wanted to be intentional with each of the additions.

"We want to find guys that really, extenuate our core values of friendship, love, accountability, trust, discipline, unselfishness, enthusiasm and toughness," Gates said in a press conference on April 30. "Every team will always have holes in their armor. We wanna make sure those holes are very minimal."

Additionally, the Tigers will be especially relying on the development of returning players.

"The other part of it that we have to understand is player development," Gates said. "Player development is at an all-time high. Because once you retain, you have a group of guys that you're able to now, share your culture, share your mantra, and they get to pass that to the new guys."

Missouri will begin its season Nov. 3, travelling to the nation's capital to play Howard.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Basketball