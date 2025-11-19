Mizzou Basketball Signee Dominates in Senior Season Opener
With winter quickly approaching, high school basketball across the country is beginning to tip off, giving athletes a chance to show off their skills at the varsity level. This week, one of Missouri's 2026 signees started off their senior campaign in dominant fashion, leading his team to a massive opening night victory.
5-Star guard Jason Crowe, Jr. from Inglewood High School in California put on an absolute clinic on Tuesday, November 19 in the Sentinels' 125-37 win over Lynwood High School.
The 6-foot-3, 170 lb. prospect was electrifying in every facet of the game, finishing with a triple double of 43 points, 10 assists and 11 steals. He also showed off a bit of his physicality, working for six tough rebounds as well.
The game was a star-studded event with former NBA champions Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce making an appearance in the stands to witness Crowe, Jr.'s massive performance.
Throughout the night, the 5-Star prospect was not only able to show off his impressive shooting range, frequently pulling up from well beyond the arc, but he displayed some incredible athleticism on a seemingly countless amount of highlight dunk plays.
With the 43 point explosion, Crowe, Jr. set an impressive record, becoming the all-time points leader in California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section (CIF-SS) history. He also moved into third place for the overall scoring record for the state, and is now just 285 points away from being the all-time leading scorer in California history.
If Crowe, Jr. is able to match his scoring pace from last season of 35 points per game, he could have the record locked before even the halfway point of his senior year.
Missouri has signed each of its three 2026 commits at this point, and with the early signing period now closed, the Tigers look to be done on the recruiting trail for at least the immediate future. The signing period will reopen in April of next year, and until then, Dennis Gates and the staff have time to consider whether or not to add more talent to an already stellar class.
Through the early stages of the 2025 season, Missouri has looked excellent, jumping out to a 5-0 start with a win over Big 10 foe Minnesota. The Tigers' have three more winnable games on the schedule against South Dakota, South Carolina State and Cleveland State before taking on possibly the toughest test yet this season, Notre Dame, on December 2.