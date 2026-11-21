COLUMBIA — Missouri basketball advanced to 5-1 on the season by clubbing Le Moyne on Friday night. The tale remained largely the same as the Tigers’ last two contests: Missouri was bigger, faster and longer than its opponent.

However, unlike its buy-game opponent predecessors, Le Moyne held its own through the first few minutes, leading 8-7 at the U16 timeout and trailing just 14-11 with 13 minutes and 12 seconds remaining. Missouri ran away with the game soon after, exploding for a 35-10 run to enter halftime with a 49-21 lead. The lead hovered around 30 points for most of the second half, and Missouri emerged victorious with a final score of 91-64 at the final buzzer.

Although the game was largely over by halftime, Le Moyne outscored Missouri 43-42 in the second half. Missouri's second-half offense was more stagnant than the first, dropping from 69% shooting in the first half to 44.4% in the second despite most of its top players remaining on the court.

Most of Missouri's offensive success was in transition, as the Tigers scored 26 points off turnovers and 23 points in the fastbreak.

Dennis Gates tightened up his rotation, playing just eight Tigers in the first half: Jason Crowe Jr., Kennard Davis Jr., Trent Pierce, Toni Bryant, Bryson Tiller, Mark Mitchell, Jamier Jones and Cord Stansberry. He played 10 or 11 Tigers in each of the previous three first halves of buy games.

Crowe and Tiller — the only Tigers to lead the team in scoring in a game this season — once again took command in the scoring department. Crowe scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting; Tiller dropped 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and swatted two shots.

Davis scored 13 points but earned a little bit of style points while at it — knocking down two ankle-breaking 3-pointers. He’s sunk 15 of his 30 triples this season; it might be time to start calling him Luke Kennard Davis. A fourth-quarter free throw gave Davis his 1,000th career point and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Mitchell, who donned a face mask and came off the bench for the second game in a row, had a well-rounded night and logged five points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jamier Jones scored 11, and Toni Bryant scored 10 to round out the Tigers' double-digit scorers.

Junior center Trent Burns, who missed Wednesday’s contest with a “day-to-day” ankle injury, did not play against Le Moyne despite participating in pregame warmups. Reserves Jordan Crawford and Nicholas Randall checked in in the waning minutes of garbage time.

Nitpick concerns

Le Moyne did a better job busting Missouri’s zone defense early on than the Tigers’ previous buy-game opponents did, getting open looks from the 3-point line, nail and dunker spot. Once Missouri switched to man, though, the Dolphins struggled immensely to find quality looks, largely due to the Tigers’ overwhelming size. The zone worked fine enough in the second half, but the game was long over at that point.

Like against SIUE, Rowe took over the backup point-guard duties for Stansberry in the second half. Rowe turned the ball over once, did not score and logged a minus-5 plus-minus in his two-minute stint. Stansberry checked back in with less than five minutes remaining, finishing the contest with five points, three assists, two steals and two turnovers.

There was a Corgi race at halftime. Many of the Corgis ran in the wrong direction. They must do better and generate more EGB's.

Missouri will next host Evansville (3-2) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.

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