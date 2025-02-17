Mizzou Basketball Takes a Leap in Week 16 Polls
The Missouri Tigers are heading in the right direction in the national polls this week after two convincing conference wins over Oklahoma and Georgia.
Its first win came at home against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team looking for a resume builder in SEC play. That was not the case and the Tigers went on to win 82-58, led by 25 points from forward Mark Mitchell. The ball simply wouldn't go in the hoop for the Sooners and Missouri took advantage of it, jumping out to a big first-half lead and never looking back.
A few days later, the Tigers traveled to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a rocky first half, Missouri claimed an 87-74 win. Its second-half showing was truly impressive, only allowing 33 points scored in the last 20 minutes of play.
After the two wins, Missouri's March Madness hopes appear to be locked down. They possess a 19-6 record and are fifth in the SEC standings. The Tigers still have a few big games on their schedule and have the chance to rise even more with wins.
Here's where the Tigers sit in both major polls after its two wins against Oklahoma and Georgia.
AP Top 25
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Auburn, 23-2, 775
2. Florida, 22-3, 712
3. Duke, 22-3, 704
4. Alabama, 21-4, 692
5. Houston, 21-4, 672
6. Tennessee, 21-5, 605
7. Texas A&M, 20-5, 570
8. Iowa State, 20-5, 534
9. St. John's, 22-4, 501
10. Texas Tech, 20-5, 488
11. Wisconsin, 20-5, 441
12. Michigan, 20-5, 413
13. Michigan State, 20-5, 407
14. Purdue, 19-7, 388
15. Marquette, 19-6, 284
16. Missouri, 19-6, 272
17. Clemson, 21-5, 267
18. Arizona, 17-8, 223
19. Memphis, 21-5, 184
20. Maryland, 20-6, 183
21. Kentucky, 17-8, 162
22. Louisville, 20-6, 109
23. Mississippi State, 18-7, 106
24. Saint Mary's, 23-4, 86
25. Kansas, 17-8, 69
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Creighton, No. 23 Ole Miss, No. 24 UConn
Others Receiving Votes
Ole Miss 64, UCLA 49, New Mexico 41, Creighton 37, Gonzaga 15, UConn 11, Illinois 5, UC San Diego 3, VCU 2, George Mason 1