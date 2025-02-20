Missouri Football Lines Up Three More 2026 Visitors
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have been active this offseason on the recruiting trail, lining up visits and extending offers to some of the nation's top prospects.
This week Missouri continued that trend, lining up three more visits for this spring and summer with three recruits from the 2026 class. Offensive linemen Bennet Fraser and Pete Eglitis as well as safety prospect Tony Forney took to social media to share news of their upcoming trips.
Fraser, who is an interior offensive line prospect from Kirksville, Missouri, is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 12 player in the state. He stands a 6-foot-5, 260 lbs., giving him the build to potentially play multiple positions across the line.
He will be in Columbia from June 20th to the 22nd for what is his first official visit.
The next player to announce his upcoming trip to Missouri was fellow offensive line prospect Pete Eglitis from Bishop Waterson High School in Columbus, Ohio. Viewed more as a true tackle prospect, standing at 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Eglitis will be in town on March 12th to attend a spring practice.
He is also rated as a 3-Star prospect, but has begun to garner attention from larger programs, as evidenced by his other upcoming visit to Athens, Georgia.
Finally, the last player to announce his visit to Columbia was 3-Star safety prospect Tony Forney. Hailing from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, Forney is the No. 48 player at his position in the nation and the No. 60 player in the peach state.
In 2024 he finished with 30 total tackles, a pass deflection and two interceptions. While his production may seem a bit mundane, the 6-foot-1, 185 lb. defender shows a lot of elite traits in his game and will likely garner a lot more attention as his senior season progresses next year.
As of now, he holds over 25 scholarship offers, many of which come from the SEC and other power four programs. If Missouri were able to land a player of his caliber this early, or any of these three for that matter, it would be a massive boost to the 2026 recruiting class which holds just one commit currently.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
