Podcast: Mizzou Proves Itself in Win Over No. 4 Alabama - What's Next?
The Missouri Tigers experienced both sides of an upset victory in one week, taking down No. 4 Alabama in a 110-98 win on Wednesday, but falling to Arkansas 92-85 Saturday on the road.
After the week, Missouri is tied with both Texas A&M and Tennessee for the No. 3 best record in the Southeastern Conference at 9-5. On the season, Missouri sits at 20-7. Missouri is now just one of two teams, along with Auburn, to have three top-five victories on the season. The Tigers will only face one more ranked team in the regular season, hosting No. 17 Kentucky to round out the season.
To discuss the week for the Tigers, Missouri basketball reporters Michael Stamps and Joey Van Zummeren gave their thoughts on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discuss what was learned about Missouri against Alabama, and what went wrong against Arkansas. Additionally, the two discuss where the Tigers stand in the race for seeding in the NCAA and SEC Tournaments.
Missouri next hits the court Tuesday, hosting South Carolina (11-16, 1-13 SEC) at 8 p.m.
