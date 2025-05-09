Mizzou Coach David Nutt Returns to Assistant Coach Role, Completes Staff
Missouri Tigers men's basketball coach David "Dickey" Nutt will return to his role as an assistant for the 2025-2026 season, the team announced in a press release Friday morning. Nutt spent the last season as a senior advisor, stepping down from his assistant role he held since 2022 after being diagnosed with cancer in February of 2024. He announced he was cancer free in October.
Nutt stepping back into his role replenishes head coach Dennis Gates' staff after assistant Rob Summers accepted the head coach job at Cleveland State, and associate coach C.Y. Young accepted the same job at Miami.
NCAA rules allow for men's basketball teams to employ five assistants, so Nutt stepping back into his assistant role puts Gates' staff at the maximum. The associate head coach position left behind by Young remains unfilled.
Nutt brings a deep resume of experience. The 2025-2026 season will be his 41st at the collegiate level. He was the head coach at Arkansas State from 1995-2008, and at Southeast Missouri State from 2009-2015.
"We couldn't be happier to welcome coach Nutt back to an on-court coaching position as a full-time assistant," Gates said in the press release. "His experience and basketball knowledge make him a huge asset to our program and his familiarity with our players and team allows him to make an immediate impact this season."
Nutt also previously coached with Gates at Florida State and Cleveland State and was a part of Gates' first staff at Missouri.
"I am more excited than ever to return to an on-court position as an assistant and going on my ninth season with Coach Dennis Gates," Nutt said in the press release."Coach Gates is a tremendous leader and I am honored and humbled not only to work alongside him but our entire basketball staff."
While Nutt worked through cancer treatments, his longtime coworker was there to support him.
"Sometimes after games I would be at the foot of his bed in the hospital as he was going through chemo," Gates said in a press conference ahead of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. "It was just because the support and love that he has had for me is pouring back into him. There's no better person out there who I would rather do it with."
Missouri men's basketball coaching staff 2025-2026:
Head coach: Dennis Gates
Assistants:
Kyle Smithpeters
Ryan Sharbaugh (defensive coordinator)
Matt Cline
Steve Wright
Dickey Nutt