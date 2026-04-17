Breaking Down Zion Young's NFL Draft Projection, Pro Potential

Zion Young will earn his place in a recent growing lineage of elite edge rushers to come out of Missouri to be selected in the NFL draft when it begins on April 23.



If Young is selected in the first round, which many experts expect, he'll become the second Missouri edge rusher in the last three years to be selected in the first round, joining Darius Robinson, the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. It would also mark a third straight year with a Tiger selected in the first round, tying the program's longest streak (2009-11).

Young spent the final two years of his collegiate career with Missouri, joining the Tigers after transferring from Michigan State. Through all four years of his career, he showed significant improvement from one year to the next.

Here's a full look at Young's collegiate career, along with how his skillset projects to the NFL level.

Measurements

Height: 6'5 3/4

Weight: 262

Hand: 9 1/2

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 81 3/8

Combine Times

Did not participate in any timed drills.

College Career

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Young certainly doesn't lack experience, as he played on 1,794 total defensive snaps through his career, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Two years as a productive starter in 2023 and then 2024, his first with Missouri, built up to Young being one of the best edge rushers in the Southeastern Conference in 2025, earning first-team All-SEC honors on the season.

In his final year, he record 57 total pressures, per PFF. That led to 6.5 sacks. Young was a game-changing pass rusher for Missouri, and also a reliable run defender, recording 25 tackles for loss.



Through his four years, he recorded a total of 130 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The fiery energy Young plays with aligns with his personality. A team captain in 2025, Young was known in the Missouri locker room for "always talking." He credits his sociability to the fact that he's the youngest of 11 siblings.



"I've always been high energy, I'm a high characteristic guy," Young said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'm always talking."

Through his two years with the Tigers, Young came up with several huge plays when Missouri desperately needed one.



Against Oklahoma in 2024, he recovered a fumble and returned it 17 yards for a game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds remaining. Against Auburn in 2025, he recorded two sacks in overtime to help Missouri earn a win.

NFL Projection

Young already has an elite size and build for a NFL edge rusher.



His strength makes power his dominant trait as a pass rusher. Young said at the Combine that he believes his power is his best trait.

Young also believes his ability to be a reliable run defender is one of his best traits as a prospect. Through his time at Missouri, he proved an ability to constantly set the edge.

"In order to play the pass, you got to play the run first," Young said at the Combine. "So you got to make a guy (blocker) respect the run game, and then you have a privilege to rush to passer."

One of of the biggest questions most analysts have about Young is whether or not he'll be able to develop a more diverse pass rushing skillset.

Off the field, Young was arrested in December of 2025 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. That arrest led to charges for a DWI, along with speeding 11 to 15 miles over the speed limit.

Mock Draft Projections

Young shot up draft boards following his performance at the Senior Bowl, now being considered a potential late first-round selection. His average rank on prospect boards across the internet is No. 37, according to NFL Mock Draft Database.