Mizzou Forward Trent Pierce Named to SEC Community Service Team: The Buzz
In this story:
Missouri forward Trent Pierce was named to the Southeastern Conference's Community Service Team on Thursday, per a release from the team.
The junior team captain has worked with the following local organizations across his first three seasons with the program: Boys & Girls Club, Adopt-a-Family, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the University Children's Hospital and Veteran's Hospital, according to the release.
Pierce has had a breakout season with his play, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He's been a top scoring option for the Tigers after returning to the court at the start of SEC play after missing all of non-conference play with an injury.
The Buzz: March 6
- Every True Tiger Brands, Mizzou Athletics' third-party NIL agency, made the hire of Mario Moccia as its next CEO official on Thursday. Moccia previously spent nine seasons on Missouri's staff as a deputy athletics director. He rejoins the program after spening a decade as New Mexico State's director of athletics.
- Marshaun Ivy, a composite three-star linebacker prospect from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, announced he will be visiting Missouri on Friday. He also holds offer from Indiana and Iowa, amongst others.
- Coming from the other end of the state, Kansas City-area product Kyler Kuhn, a four-star offensive lineman, is set to visit the Tigers on March 14. He also has visits lined up with four other major programs.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
Baseball: Won Game 1 of its series against UI-Chicago 9-8
Friday's Mizzou Results
Wrestling: the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on ESPN+
10 a.m,: Session I - Watch
5 p.m.: Session II - Watch
Tennis: vs. No. 11 South Carolina at 2 p.m. - Live Stats
Baseball: Game 2 vs. UI-Chicago at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Gymnastics: at No. 6 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Sometimes I just shake my head. I want to ask some of these coaches, 'Can't youKellen Winslow
find a guy that can run 10 yards, turn outside and catch the ball? He's on the roster somewhere!' But it's not in their philosophy."
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer for Missouri Tigers on SI, covering the Tigers since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. A Belleville, Ill., native, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.