Mizzou Forward Trent Pierce Named to SEC Community Service Team: The Buzz

Missouri forward Trent Pierce was named to the Southeastern Conference's Community Service Team on Thursday, per a release from the team.

The junior team captain has worked with the following local organizations across his first three seasons with the program: Boys & Girls Club, Adopt-a-Family, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the University Children's Hospital and Veteran's Hospital, according to the release.

Pierce has had a breakout season with his play, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He's been a top scoring option for the Tigers after returning to the court at the start of SEC play after missing all of non-conference play with an injury.

The Buzz: March 6

Every True Tiger Brands, Mizzou Athletics' third-party NIL agency, made the hire of Mario Moccia as its next CEO official on Thursday. Moccia previously spent nine seasons on Missouri's staff as a deputy athletics director. He rejoins the program after spening a decade as New Mexico State's director of athletics.

Every True Tigers Brands makes the hiring of Mario Moccia as its CEO official pic.twitter.com/hFvhA7C6ad — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) March 5, 2026

Marshaun Ivy, a composite three-star linebacker prospect from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, announced he will be visiting Missouri on Friday. He also holds offer from Indiana and Iowa, amongst others.

Coming from the other end of the state, Kansas City-area product Kyler Kuhn, a four-star offensive lineman, is set to visit the Tigers on March 14. He also has visits lined up with four other major programs.

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Baseball: Won Game 1 of its series against UI-Chicago 9-8

Friday's Mizzou Results

Wrestling: the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on ESPN+

10 a.m,: Session I - Watch

5 p.m.: Session II - Watch

Tennis: vs. No. 11 South Carolina at 2 p.m. - Live Stats

Baseball: Game 2 vs. UI-Chicago at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Gymnastics : at No. 6 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"Sometimes I just shake my head. I want to ask some of these coaches, 'Can't you

find a guy that can run 10 yards, turn outside and catch the ball? He's on the roster somewhere!' But it's not in their philosophy." Kellen Winslow

