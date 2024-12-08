Mizzou Freshman Center Dealing with Injury
Missouri Tigers freshman center Trent Burns is currently dealing with a right foot injury, per the team.
The 7-foot-5 Texas native is yet to make his collegiate debut, missing time with what was previously listed as an illness. The team is waiting for "further evaluation" on the injury.
Burns will miss the game against Kansas, along with guard Caleb Grill, who suffered a neck injury against Lindenwood on Nov. 27, and is currently day to day.
Burns was rated as a four-star prospect out of Good Vision Academy, and the No. 21-ranked center in the Class of 2024. He was a member of Missouri's 2024 recruiting class, ranked as the fifth-best in the country.
If Burns recovers this season, head coach Dennis Gates has shown he is not afraid to give valuable minutes to freshmen this season.
Freshman center Peyton Marshall played 14 minutes in Missouri's game against California on Dec. 3, all coming in the second half. Freshman guard T.O. Barrett saw playing time in each of Missouri's four games ahead of playing Kansas. Finally, freshman guard Annor Boateng has cracked the starting lineup in all but one of Missouri's first eight games.
Missouri faces Kansas on Sunday, Dec. 8, and will begin SEC play on Jan. 4, traveling to play Auburn, currently ranked as the second-best team in the nation. On Dec. 22, Missouri will play Illinois in the Braggin' Rights rivalry game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
