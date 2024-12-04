How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball Hosts No. 1 Kansas
The Missouri Tigers will face what shapes up to be their toughest matchup of the regular season, hosting top-ranked Kansas in the Border War on Dec. 8.
Missouri has not won against Kansas since Feb. 4 of 2012. Kansas has won nine of the last ten matchups.
Missouri enters Sunday's matchup with its only scratch coming in a 70-55 loss to Memphis to open the season. Kansas will be just Missouri's second Power Four opponent of its non-conference schedule. Its the first of two rivalry matchups for the Tigers, who will face off against No. 19 Illinois on Dec. 22 in the annual Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. No. 1 Kansas
Who: Missouri Tigers (7-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Kansas Wildcats (7-0, 0-0 ACC)
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo
Sirius XM: 374 or 198
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series: Missouri leads 5-2
Series: Missouri trails 95-175
Last Meeting: Dec. 9, 2023: Missouri fell 64-73 to No. 2 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. After trailing by 10 or more for most of the second half, Missouri's late comeback attempt was too little too late. Only Sean East II and Nick Honor scored double digits in points, with East leading with 21 and Honor with 17.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned the best win of the season, putting up 63 points in the second half to secure a 98-93 win over California in the SEC-ACC Challenge. Missouri allowed 17-unanswered points in the final minutes of the first half, but responded with the right energy out of the gates to start the second half.