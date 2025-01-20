Mizzou Guard Wins Weekly SEC Honor
After an impressive run of games last week, Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill earned the SEC Player of the Week honor.
Against the Florida Gators on Jan. 14, Grill posted 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting, six of which came from the perimeter. His last triple was more than timely, giving the Tigers a seven-point lead with 2:18 to play. The Tigers went on to win 83-82 over the then fifth-ranked Gators.
Four days later, Grill finished with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting in a home victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers won 83-65 and Grill displayed his versatility and athleticism throughout. He averaged 19.5 points per game in the two-game stretch.
Grill is in the midst of his best season of college basketball, averaging 12.5 points per game on 49.3% three-point shooting. Grill's mark is one of the best in the country, though he's missed five games. His scoring and shooting efficiency marks are the best of his six-year career so far as he continues to come off the bench for Dennis Gates and the Tigers.
The former Iowa State Cyclone has become an integral part of the Tiger offense and defense. More importantly than any statistic, Grill is constantly hustling and working hard. His effort is always there and is clearly contagious.
Grill and the Tigers will look to continue their momentum against the Texas Longhorns at 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Missouri will enter the game with a 15-3 record and the Longhorns 12-6.