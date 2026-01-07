Mizzou Set to Host Top Portal EDGE From Oklahoma State, Per Report

The Missouri Tigers are set to host top transfer portal pass rusher Wendell Gregory on a visit following a trip to Texas, per Hayes Fawcett. This is a recent development and an important one for the Tigers, who just lost one of the best defensive ends in the country, Damon Wilson II, to the transfer portal.



Gregory's visit to Texas will start on Thursday, with his trip to Missouri to follow shortly after. He's also taken trips to Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

Oklahoma State transfer EDGE Wendell Gregory is visiting Texas on Thursday and then will go to Missouri, his agents tell @PeteNakos and I for @On3Sports



Gregory is ranked as the No. 14 Player in the On3 Portal Rankings



Gregory was productive for the Cowboys in his redshirt freshman season, recording 27 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble, along with one pass deflection. He broke into the rotation right away after a three-sack performance against UT-Martin in their first game of the year.



The Marietta, Georgia, native committed to South Carolina out of high school before entering the transfer portal last season. That decision was a key one for him, allowing him to earn more snaps and increase his production. He was the No. 179 player in the class of 2024 and No. 16 at his position. He picked the Gamecocks over Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee and others.



In this year's transfer portal cycle, he's ranked as the No. 56 overall prospect and No. 11 of all defensive ends. He'd be the highest-rated transfer to commit to Missouri so far this offseason.

Missouri is clearly prioritizing pass rushers after the transfer departure of Wilson. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers are targeting names like Samuel Okunlola from Colorado, Jalen Mcallister from Maine, Qua Russaw from Alabama, Jayden Woods from Florida, Jaden Jones from Florida State and Mason Purham from Emory & Henry to add depth to the room.



The Tigers did re-sign Darris Smith, Daeden Hopkins and, most recently, Langden Kitchen. They also added JUCO signee DeMarcus Johnson in their 2026 recruiting class for more depth.



Regardless, losing players like Wilson, Zion Young, Javion Hilson and presumably Nate Johnson does make a difference, forcing the Tigers to add multiple in the transfer portal. Gregory would be one of many targets at the position to get on campus so far, with more likely on the way.

