Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment from Former Auburn Receiver

Missouri has added its second transfer addition at wide receiver, signing former Auburn receiver Horatio Fields on Wednesday night, according to a post from Fields on social media. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Fields transferred to Auburn from Wake Forest ahead of the 2025 season. His season at Auburn was cut short after four games, with Fields suffering a foot injury in September that required season-ending surgery.



Fields started in one game on the season and appeared in three others, catching 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. At Wake Forest in 2024, he caught 19 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns. Fields also missed the 2022 season with injuries.

With his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame, Fields is a reliable option on contested catches and across the middle of the field. He also adds value as a run blocker, appearing on 265 run blocking snaps for Wake Forest in 2024.

With his skillset, Fields can replace the ability of Joshua Manning, a starter for Missouri in 2025 who trnasferred to Kansas State.

Fields was a three-star prospect out of high school in Georgia. He was rated as the No. 23 receiver available in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

Sep 28, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) makes a catch against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fields is the second receiver Missouri has added through the transfer portal, joining Caleb Goodie, a speedy threat from Cincinnati. The Tigers are yet to add a slot receiver, where they lost starter Kevin Coleman Jr. and reserve junior Daniel Blood.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

