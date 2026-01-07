Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment from Versatile Defensive Back from Auburn

Missouri has made another addition to its defensive secondary, landing the commitment of former Auburn defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Louidor-Faustin played in 19 games in his two years at Auburn, earning three starts in his sophomore season. He showed his versatility with Auburn, playing at multiple different spots across the secondary. He's also taken snaps on special teams 16 games across his career.

In 2025, he took 257 total defensive snaps, including 44 inside the box, 19 at free safety, and 188 at slot corner, according to Pro Football Focus.



On the season, he recorded 20 total tackles, one sack, two pass deflections and an interception.

Recruited as a safety, Louidor-Faustin was rated as a three-star prospect out of Naples, Florida. In his senior season, he recorded 65 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions and forced a fumble. He also competed in track and field in high school.



Missouri offered Louidor-Faustin during his junior year of high school. Notable other offers for him came from Penn State, Tennessee and Florida.

Louidor-Faustin's versatility could be vital for Missouri's defensive secondary, which is set to lose five starters from 2025. The Tigers will lose all three of their starting cornerbacks from the season — Drey Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr. and Stephen Hall — due to exhausted eligibility. The same is true for Daylan Carnell, who started at the STAR position for Missouri over the last two seasons. Starting free safety Marvin Burks Jr. then decided to enter the transfer portal.



Missouri did retain key young players at the position though, keeping starter Santana Banner and promising sophomore Trajen Greco.

Because of the attrition, the defensive secondary is the position Missouri has built on the most since the transfer portal has opened.



The Tigers' first transfer addition of the offseason was former Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence. He started for Oregon in 2023 before a season-ending leg injury kept him out of the 2024 season. He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in early November.

Missouri then added JaDon Blair, a safety from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive back only appeared in one game during his first season with the Fighting Irish, but was rated by 247Sports as the No. 13 safety in the 2025 class.

