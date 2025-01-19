Mizzou Holds on to Early Lead with Tight Grip, Takes Down Arkansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. — John Calipari let his hands fall from his head, putting his arms down slack.
There was no point in creating an outburst over an errant pass from his Arkansas Razorback team in their second-half comeback attempt. The Razorbacks were never able to claw back after the Missouri Tigers created a 20-4 lead in the first seven minutes of the game.
In front of a sold-out Mizzou Arena, Missouri won for just the second time over Arkansas in the last nine matchups. The 83-65 win puts Missouri at 15-3 on the year and 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play. The Razorbacks leave Columbia still on the hunt for their first conference win this season.
Missouri scored 18 unanswered points in the first six minutes. A dunk from Arkansas' Jonas Aidoo was about the only life the Razorbacks saw early on.
Arkansas started the game shooting one for 12 from the field, while Missouri made seven of their first 10, including four shots on six attempts from three-point range. After the run of 18 unanswered points from Missouri at the beginning of the half, the Tigers didn’t sustain a scoring run of more than two scores.
But the early domination provided enough more than enough of a cushion. After the opening six minutes, Arkansas was able to claw back, but never within less than nine points. The Razorbacks made zero trips to the free-throw line in the half and shot 21.4 percent on three-point shots.
Arkansas looked to be forging a comeback with 5:27 remaining in the half, going on a 6-2 scoring run to cut the Missouri lead to 24-37.
But the momentum was disrupted by two straight three-point makes from guard Caleb Grill. Missouri went into halftime leading 52-35.
With the success of Grill, Tamar Bates and others from deep, Missouri continued to outperform Arkansas in three-point range. The Razorbacks were effective inside, with 42 of their points coming inside the paint. But the Razorbacks only made five of their 23 attempts three-point shots on the day.
The successful nights from Grill and Bates powered both to reach the career milestone of 1000 points in the game, scoring 17 and 15 respectively.
Each time Arkansas looked to be clawing into the Missouri lead in the second half, the Tigers responded with a more efficient and cleaner product to create separation.
Arkansas went on two 8-0 scoring runs in the first 11 minutes of the second half, but neither brought the game within less than 10. The first lasted from the 17:05 to 15:29 mark and was answered by more sparks from Grill with a successful jumper and layup.
"I thought our guys responded, no matter what haymaker Arkansas threw," Gates sad.
Missouri led for all but the opening 21 seconds of the game, with Arkansas trailing by atleast 10 for the entirety of the second half.
By the three-minute mark, Missouri was already playing keep away. Even then, Anthony Robinson II sunk a three-point shot to extend the lead to 16. It was even enough time for freshman Annor Boateng to see the court against his hometown team, his first appearence in the last four games.
Missouri will again hit the road Tuesday to take on Texas for the first time since 2012.