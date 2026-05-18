Mizzou Hoops Lands Transfer Commitment of Cord Stansberry

Missouri has filled out its final roster spot for the 2026 season with the addition of Western Carolina guard Cord Stansberry, per Joe Tipton. Stansberry will have one more season of eligibility due to him redshirting the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-4 junior from Bermuda Dunes, California, averaged 14.1 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season. He also shot 35.9 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from the three-point line and 80.3 percent from the free-throw line. Stansberry appeared in 30 games and started 29, averaging 30.1 minutes per outing.

As a sophomore and his first season with Western Carolina, he averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists an outing. He shot 38 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from the three-point line in 30 appearances and starts.

Stansberry started his career at Pepperdine in 2023 before making the move to Western Carolina in 2024. As a freshman, Stansberry averaged 4.1 points on 48.5 percent shooting. He added 1.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists to his stat line, appearing in 32 games and averaging 12 minutes a game.

247Sports ranked Stansberry as a two-star prospect in the class of 2022, holding offers from Rice and Pepperdine. He also had reported interest out of high school from Arizona State, UCF, UNLV, Cal Poly, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara.

On May 12, the Tigers added South Dakota guard Jordan Crawford. Many thought he may be the final addition to Missouri's transfer portal class, given the number of players still available. Stansberry mixes that up and completely fills out the Tigers' roster.

Stansberry is the sixth player that head coach Dennis Gates has added in the transfer portal and is the third guard, including Crawford and Providence wing Jamier Jones. Crawford and Stansberry both project to be depth pieces, while Jones has an inside track to be a starter.

Gates managed to bolster his frontcourt this offseason with the transfer additions of Kansas' Bryson Tiller and Tennessee's Jaylen Carey. He also brought in BYU wing Kennard Davis to round out the transfer group.

There are still some preseason holes on Gates' roster, such as shooting and ball handling. The shooting improved with the additions of Davis and Crawford and Stansberry may be able to help in that department. The ball-handling responsibilities will solely be dealt to true freshman Jason Crowe Jr., who's the second-highest rated signee in program history behind Michael Porter Jr.

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