Mizzou Hosts Ole Miss: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Info
The Missouri Tigers aim to stay undefeated at home on the season, hosting the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday.
Both teams will be coming off to losses to teams in Texas, with Ole Miss falling to Texas A&M at home, and Missouri on the road to Texas. The Tigers are yet to lose consecutive games this season.
"I am impressed with our player's ability to recover from mistakes," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "But our ability to get lost in the details and debrief from games, I think that's an advantage."
After shooting just 31.3 percent from the field, Missouri will hope to have an improved offensive performance against a physical Ole Miss defense. The Rebels mark of 65.5 points allowed per game is the third best in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss also leads the conference with 10.1 steals per game.
"They're great at poking and ranking and sort of stripping," Gates said. "They do a great job getting in those passing lanes and their steel rates create their offense."
A lot will be learned about Missouri in this matchup against Ole Miss, and in ones against No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 13 Texas A&M that follow it.
Missouri has had an impressive start, making the Tigers a team to watch entering February. But what can Gates' squad make of the early resume?
Below is full information for Saturday's game, including the starting lineups and availability reports for both teams, along with streaming and radio information.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Trent Pierce
Tony Perkins
Mark Mitchell
Ole Miss
Malik Dia
Sean Pedulla
Jaemyn Brakefield
Jaylen Murray
Matthew Murrell
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns, foot - OUT
Ole Miss
G, Matthew Murrell - Game Time Decision
G, Dre Davis - Game Time Decision
Update; Both Davis and Murrell are active and in the starting lineup for Ole Miss.
Burns has been dealing with a foot injury, unable to make his collegiate debut yet this season.
Davis and Murrell, two starters for Ole Miss', are both dealing with undisclosed injuries. The two veterans are a part of a group of an experienced guard room with the Rebels.
"They're great guards," Gates said. "They are great players. They have experience at a high level, they are tremendous compliments of each other.
Davis, who played for Seton Hall in each of the previous two seasons, leads the Rebels with 1.2 blocks per game while also averaging 9.5 points per game.
Murrell, a four-year starter with Ole Miss, has averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Ole Miss
Who: No. 22 Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) vs. the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 190 or 84
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Dennis Gates Ranked in Top 5 of Men's Basketball Coaches for 2025
Everything Dennis Gates, Tony Perkins Said to Preview Mizzou's Matchup With Ole Miss
What to Know About Ole Miss Basketball Ahead of Mizzou's Ranked Contest