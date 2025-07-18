Mizzou Lands Commitment of 5-Star Guard Jason Crowe Jr.
The Missouri Tigers have landed their second-highest rated recruit in program history.
Five-star combo guard Jason Crowe Jr., rated as the sixth-best player in the class of 2026, has committed to Missouri. He is from Inglewood, California.
Crowe is also the third-best combo guard and fourth-best player in the state of California. He took a quick rise to five-star status and hasn't let it slide since earning it.
The son of Jason Crowe, a former pro who attended Cal State Northridge, held offers from just about every school imaginable. The top contenders for Crowe Jr. were Kentucky, USC and UCLA, but the Wildcats were the leaders in the clubhouse for a majority of his recruitment.
The first sign of smoke for Missouri in the race for Crowe Jr. came on July 6, when a report from On3 listed the Tigers as a surprising contender after Kentucky was previously the clear leader.
Head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers offered Crowe Jr. on June 8, 2025. The process has moved quickly in favor of the Tigers and now, they have their second-highest rated recruit in program history.
Crowe Jr. is second to former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. when it comes to all-time Missouri recruits, according to 247Sports. The ranking could change as the recruiting cycle progresses but nonetheless, the Tigers have still won a monumental recruiting battle for one of the best players in the country.
2026 Basketball Commitments
- CG Jason Crowe Jr., 6-foot-3, 170 lbs. - Inglewood, California (Committed 07/18/25)