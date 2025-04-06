Mizzou Central

Mizzou Lands Jefferson City Native in Transfer Portal

The Tigers finally have added a big man in the portal, keeping a former in-state recruiting prospect close to home.

Michael Stamps

Nov 29, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Oklahoma Sooners forward Luke Northweather (45) reacts after scoring against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Oklahoma Sooners forward Luke Northweather (45) reacts after scoring against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers have finally added another big man in the transfer portal, earning the commitment of Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather. The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon by Matt Zenitz.

Northweather averaged 2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.2 blocks per game during his sophomore season with the Sooners. He played 11.3 minutes per game and appeared in 30 games this season. Northweather's freshman season entailed a two-point-per-game average in 26 games on 8.6 minutes per game.

Most notably, Northweather is a native of Jefferson City, Missouri and attended Blair Oaks High School. He was a three-star prospect with offers from Missouri, Oklahoma and Wyoming. He also had recruiting interest from Wisconsin, according to 247Sports.

To many, this may be a signing that scratches some heads, especially with the big fish in Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance still available. That's not to say that the Tigers still couldn't land Quaintance, but it does make that a little murkier.

Regardless, Northweather checks some necessary boxes. Standing at 6-foot-11 and 240-pounds, he has the size and experience to compete in the SEC. He's also a career 31.3% three-point shooter, increasing his volume this past season. With more playing time, Northweather easily could increase his production. That's yet to be the case and could change in his first season in Columbia.

Missouri's lone transfer portal addition before adding Northweather was Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter. After the departures of Marcus Allen and Aidan Shaw, it looks like they now have the depth needed at the forward spot. Whether they look to add another will be seen soon, but Gates and his staff now have enough players for the rotation.

