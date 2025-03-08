Mizzou 'Not Discouraged' Entering Postseason On 3-Game Losing Streak
The conclusion to the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers' regular season campaign was a shell of the rest of the success their found throughout the year.
Missouri dropped four out of its last five games, the last of which coming in a 91-83 loss to the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats Saturday. The rest of the four losses came against unranked opponents on the road — the Arkansas Razorbacks, Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners.
With it being so close to the postseason action of both the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Tournaments, the loss of momentum could spell danger for the Tigers. On the same token, the SEC has given teams losing streaks all year — it just took until the end for it to happen to them.
"If you look at the entire conference, you guys were shocked that we hadn't had a three-game losing streak when everybody else in the conference has," coach Dennis Gates said after the loss to Kentucky. "SEC teams going through three to five game losing streaks staying in the top 25? That's unheard of. But what it says is this is more difficult than anybody thinks."
Gates used the example of the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who are riding a two-game losing streak and face No. 1 Auburn Saturday afternoon. The No. 22-ranked Texas A&M Aggies lost four straight games recently, but remain in the top 25.
The SEC has left no love lost throughout the year, and to lose to an unranked team doesn't mean that opponent isn't worthy of competition. If Missouri does want to make it far in either tournament, however, it will need get back to the way it played earlier in the season.
"I think we're very close. We all know that," Marques Warrick said on the Tigers getting back to their old self. "So we know we want to get back to that, but we're not discouraged at all ... we're right there."
Mark Mitchell concurred with there not being any discouragement for the Tigers.
"It's a game of inches, so we're not going to get too down on ourselves," Mark Mitchell said. "We're a couple of possessions away from being like three losses in conference. No discouragement, we're all just going to get back to work ... we know what type of team we have."
The outlook hasn't changed internally for Missouri regarding its potential in the postseason, despite the cold spell in the last couple of weeks. There's still a desire and belief to be in San Antonio for the Final Four — the same as its been since the beginning.