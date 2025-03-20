Mizzou's Dennis Gates Praises Stirtz, Drake Roster for 'Being Stars in Their Roles'
Bennett Stirtz is the star of this Drake Bulldogs squad that the Missouri Tigers are bound to face off against in under 24 hours. He is probably the most important player on the team and because of that, Stirtz has gained the respect of the Missouri Tigers.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates understands the importance of shutting down the Drake star, given the work of art he's constructed as the season's gone on. Stirtz can change the game in more ways than one and has earned respect as a result.
“He's a pro. He's a good player,” Gates said. “I enjoy watching him play and I respect it.”
That being said, Stirtz isn't the only player the Tigers need to worry about tomorrow. Everyone else on Ben McCollum's roster executes their roles well and alleviates stress off Stirtz's shoulders so he doesn't have to do everything on offense.
The playing experience some of the players on the roster have is also an advantage, for Stirtz and the team itself. Four players on this Drake team came with McCollum from Northwest Missouri State and are in their third season playing with each other. The logo on their jerseys may have changed, a small group of players McCollum brought with him haven't.
“This team isn't just about Bennett, right? Bennett does a great job, but collectively although it's their first year at Drake, it's not their first year together,” Gates said.
Those players that came from Northwest Missouri State, along with the plethora of other new additions that McCollum brought onto the roster to fill it out, do their jobs well. Whether it's on defense, offense or simply minimizing mistakes, each player on the team has a purpose and executes efficiently.
The fact that Stirtz doesn't always have to be the one to have a big game is what makes Drake so scary. Whether it's guard Mitch Mascari or forward Daniel Abreu, both of which came from Northwest Missouri State, there's always someone to make an impact. They wouldn't have racked up 30 wins if that wasn't the case.
“The rest of the team collectively does a great job being stars in their roles,” Gates said. “If you look at their 30 wins, there's been different guys step up.”
It doesn't happen often that Stirtz isn't the one to lead the team in scoring, but a good example of the opposite was the Bulldog's Missouri Valley Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Southern Illinois. Stirtz still racked up 15 points, but freshman guard Isaia Howard stepped up off the bench, scoring 21 points.
The Bulldogs won that game comfortably and didn't need Howard to perform like he did, but it simply shows the versatility of each player. Outside of Stirtz, anybody can have a good night during any given game.
“It's not just been an All-American step up. It's not just been their best player,” Gates said. “It's been other guys playing their role, but when it's their turn, they're prepared to produce. That's what you see.”
Gates has always praised his team and coaching staff's ability to prepare well and enjoy doing so. That didn't change when it came to getting ready for the Bulldogs, especially for Gates.
“You're a team, and they play as a team. They play as one,” Gates said. “I’ve enjoyed watching them play, studying them, and obviously building a scouting report.”
If that isn't falling in love with their preparation, then the Tigers need to reevaluate how they prepare for a game. It's been a talking point all season for Gates and his players and it's a positive sign to see that nothing has changed ahead of a huge matchup.
The Tigers and Bulldogs tip off at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday at Intrust Bank Arena with the goal of advancing to the second round of March Madness.