Mizzou Showing Early Interest in 5-Star Wing
Missouri is getting involved early in the recruitment of 2027 five-star small forward Malachi Jordan, who's initially from White House, Tennessee. He spent the last season playing at Link Academy and will now suit up for Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis.
Among those interested and having offered Jordan are Vanderbilt, Indiana, Memphis, Alabama and Auburn, according to his social media. Arizona, Ohio State and Tennessee have also begun contact with the talented guard.
Jordan is ranked as the No. 17 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 8 small forward and currently the best in the state of Tennessee. Rankings have yet to indicate that he's headed to Cardinal Ritter, but he will likely be the top-ranked player in Missouri, as well.
Things are super early in the recruitment of Jordan, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes the top target for the Missouri Tigers in the class of 2027. They have extended other offers as well, but the close-to-home factor will certainly make a difference, despite the chance he brings in multiple national suitors.
It's still early to see how Missouri's recruiting board will shape up, given that they don't have a commit for the 2026 class yet. Official visits at the end of September will likely start to dictate the status of the 2026 class, with the goal of carrying momentum into 2027.
2027 Offer List
5-Star SF Jaylan Mitchell - Geneva, Ohio
5-Star CG King Gibson - Montverde, Florida
5-Star SF Malachi Jordan - St. Louis, Missouri
5-Star SG Dooney Johnson - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
4-Star PG Nasir Anderson -Norcorss, Georgia
4-Star SG Jarvis Jayes Jr. - Atlanta, Georgia
4-Star CG Scottie Adkinson - St. Louis, Missouri
4-Star PF Godson Okokoh - Castaic, California
3-Star PG Chase Branham - Rogersville, Missouri
Unranked CG Jimmy McKinney III - St. Louis, Missouri
Unranked C Precious Sam - Chandler, Arizona