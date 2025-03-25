Mizzou Showing Interest in Versatile Syracuse Wing
The Missouri Tigers are reportedly showing interest in junior Syracuse forward Chris Bell, according to Sam Kayser. Bell spent three seasons in the ACC with the Orange and is now on the move.
The Concord, California native averaged 9.3 points, two rebounds and 0.5 assists per game this season for Syracuse while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point line. His scoring numbers decreased compared to his sophomore season, where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field and 42% from the perimeter.
Bell was a four-star recruit out of Wasatch Academy and held many major offers. He was the No. 110 player in the class of 2022 and was ranked third in the state of Utah. He played alongside Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and BYU forward Keba Keita at Wasatch Academy, all of which have found some form of success so far in their careers.
According to Kayser's report, plenty of other teams are engaged with Bell. That long list of schools includes the following:
California
Memphis
Mississippi State
Oklahoma State
Rutgers
Seton Hall
Stanford
USC
Bell announced his decision to transfer on Saturday, March 22. The Syracuse Orange finished with a 14-19 record and 7-13 in ACC play, finishing No. 14 in the conference by the end of the season.
The Tigers are again expected to be aggressive in the transfer portal. There are clear positions of need, mainly at the wing spot, that head coach Dennis Gates seems prepared to fill. The announcement of Jacob Crews's return makes a difference and will help, but the Tigers reaching out to Bell this early on is a sign that Gates will be aggressive.
Following along with Mizzou basketball's transfer portal journey HERE.