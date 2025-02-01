Mizzou Central

Mizzou Visits Mississippi State: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Info

How to watch and what to know for the Missouri Tigers' matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) dunks the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The No. 20 Missouri Tigers look to pick up an important ranked road victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are in the middle of an impressive and to some, surprising season. Head coach Dennis Gates has his squad playing great team basketball on offense and defense as they continue to rack up wins in the SEC.

Mississippi State won't be an easy matchup, however. They have a few big wins to its name, including Ole Miss and Memphis and played teams like Kentucky and Tennessee very close. Gates will have his hands full with the Bulldogs, especially on the road.

"Chris Jans does an amazing job and he has been his entire career. Mississippi State is a tremendous team, well-balanced. Defensively, we know what they bring to the table," Gates said. "Their grit, their toughness, that's something that is an identity of their program, always has and always will be."

The Bulldogs are led by flamethrower guard Josh Hubbard. He's averaging 17.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and three assists per game this season. Behind him is junior forward KeShawn Murphy, posting a career-best 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Missouri has now passed the eye test and it seems as if people across the country have an idea of what they can do. Now, capturing a coveted conference road win is next on the agenda.

Below is full information for Saturday's game, including the starting lineups and availability reports for both teams, along with streaming and radio information.

Starting Lineups

Missouri

Mississippi State

Availability Report

Missouri
C, Trent Burns, foot - OUT

Ole Miss
G, Kanye Clary - OUT

Clary was recently ruled out for the season by head coach Chris Jans. He hadn't played since Nov. 29 against Butler and is being shut down due to a "lingering injury".

The former Penn State guard averaged 6.3 points per game on 36.8% shooting. He was formerly dismissed from Penn State by head coach Mike Rhoades.

How to Watch: Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Who: No. 20 Missouri Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) vs. the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Humphrey Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Sirus XM: 383 or 192

