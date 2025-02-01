Mizzou Visits Mississippi State: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Info
The No. 20 Missouri Tigers look to pick up an important ranked road victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Tigers are in the middle of an impressive and to some, surprising season. Head coach Dennis Gates has his squad playing great team basketball on offense and defense as they continue to rack up wins in the SEC.
Mississippi State won't be an easy matchup, however. They have a few big wins to its name, including Ole Miss and Memphis and played teams like Kentucky and Tennessee very close. Gates will have his hands full with the Bulldogs, especially on the road.
"Chris Jans does an amazing job and he has been his entire career. Mississippi State is a tremendous team, well-balanced. Defensively, we know what they bring to the table," Gates said. "Their grit, their toughness, that's something that is an identity of their program, always has and always will be."
The Bulldogs are led by flamethrower guard Josh Hubbard. He's averaging 17.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and three assists per game this season. Behind him is junior forward KeShawn Murphy, posting a career-best 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Missouri has now passed the eye test and it seems as if people across the country have an idea of what they can do. Now, capturing a coveted conference road win is next on the agenda.
Below is full information for Saturday's game, including the starting lineups and availability reports for both teams, along with streaming and radio information.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Mississippi State
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns, foot - OUT
Ole Miss
G, Kanye Clary - OUT
Clary was recently ruled out for the season by head coach Chris Jans. He hadn't played since Nov. 29 against Butler and is being shut down due to a "lingering injury".
The former Penn State guard averaged 6.3 points per game on 36.8% shooting. He was formerly dismissed from Penn State by head coach Mike Rhoades.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Mississippi State
Who: No. 20 Missouri Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) vs. the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m. CT
Where: Humphrey Coliseum
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 383 or 192
