Mizzou Preparing to Face 'One of the Best Scorers' in SEC at Mississippi State
For Mississippi State, the impact Josh Hubbard can make has been evident, even most recently in a loss to No. 4 Alabama.
Through 21 games, the sophomore guard is averaging 17.3 points per game. He hit career-high of 38 points, including six 3-point makes against Alabama. His scoring average is ninth best in the Southeastern Conference. Additionally, his 35.3 percent success rate on 3-point shots is the sixth best in the conference.
Missouri will have to try to contain Hubbard Saturday, when the Tigers take on the Bulldogs on the road.
"It poses a threat for us," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Thursday of facing Hubbard. "He's definitely one of those kids that can do the same thing he did [score 38 points] again."
Last year against Missouri, Hubbard couldn't find efficiency with his shooting, going 5 of 13 from the field. But to end off his freshman season, Hubbard put together a streak where he scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games of the season.
Though nobody in the SEC attempts more 3-point shots than Hubbard (8.8 per game), his shot selection is not rushed or misguided. He's willing to get his hands dirty when needed with his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame.
"I think when it look when you look at what he's done, he's a scorer," Gates said. "He's a multi-level scorer. He's not a guy that just settles for all 3s, but he's a guy that can make 3s. He's a guy that can finish in the paint."
And even when he's on the perimeter, Hubbard has found a way to get to the free-throw line. He leads Mississippi State with 3.6 free-throw attempts per game.
"He does a little, side twist, and sometimes defenders clip his legs," Gates said of how Hubbard has drawn fouls from outside the arc. "We have to give him space while also being vertical and contesting the right way without fouling his lower body."
Missouri will also look to limit Hubbard's scoring ability by trying to prevent the ball from even coming his way. The Tigers' mark of 10.1 steals per game is the sixth best in the nation and the best in the SEC.
"Making sure that we try to get deflections on the passers that's trying to get the ball to him," Gate said. "When you can disrupt things with a fingernail on the ball, it also disrupts a shooter or the rhythm of a shooter sometimes."
Missouri will look for its sixth SEC win Saturday, traveling to take on Mississippi State at noon.
