Mizzou Visits Tennessee: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Info
A freshly No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers squad is heading down to Knoxville, Tenn. to face one of their toughest opponents of the season thus far — the No. 4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Missouri is no stranger to taking down top-five ranked opponents — upsetting both the Kansas Jayhawks and Florida Gators — but it'll be a tough challenge especially on the road. Tennessee fared much better against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers, only falling 53-51.
The Volunteers have consistently been a top team in the country for the last few years, but succumbed to the Zach Edey-led Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite Eight. Though it was a slightly disappointing exit, they have set a standard for championship contention as a program.
"They've been top five consistently, and that's the baramoter of where they have been respected," coach Dennis Gates said. "They have great players top to bottom ... that environment is going to be a tough environment to play in, and it's my job to get our guys prepared."
Tennessee is led by senior Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 17.9 points per game as a transfer from North Florida. Mainstay Zakai Zeigler has also continued to make improvements in his senior campaign, averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 assists per game.
If the Tigers want to add on to their legitimacy further, tonight will serve as a good opportunity to do just that.
Below is full information for Wednesday's game, including the starting lineups and availability reports for both teams, along with streaming and radio information:
Starting Lineups
Pending announcement.
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns, foot - OUT
Tennessee
F, J.P. Estrella - OUT
Estrella's sophomore season came to its conclusion long ago, suffering a broken left foot and receiving sugery on Nov. 25. He averaged 4.7 points in 10.3 minutes per game in three appearances.
How to Watch: Missouri at Tennessee
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 374