Mizzou WBB Alum Suffers Leg Injury in Fever-Sun Game
Missouri women's basketball alum and current Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham suffered a lower-leg injury at the 8:13 mark in the second quarter of the Fever's contest against the Connecticut Sun, sending her to the locker room for the remainder of the game.
Cunningham slid to the block on a help-defense rotation to contest the pass from Bria Hartley, who then collided with Cunningham's lower-leg. Cunningham immediately reacted to the pain, hobbling for a brief moment before then collapsing to the ground and eventually being helped off the court.
Cunningham had played 10 minutes and logged one rebound before her exit.
Her sister, Lindsey, offered her thoughts on the situation via a post on X.
The portion of the statement about the poor officiating is in reference to Sophie Cunningham's previous comments made about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Beuckers on an August 13 episode of Show Me Something.
""I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong. I think she's a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like, you literally couldn't touch her. And that [explicit] is so annoying to me," Cunningham said. "If you're gonna do that, then give it to our guards. Like, I just hate the inconsistency."
Cunningham continued expressing her frustrations.
"We know she's a good rookie, and she's gonna get some whistles, but to get the treatment she got last night was crazy," Cunningham said.
Officiating aside, the Fever have been plagued by injuries this season. Caitlin Clark has missed 13 straight games, has missed 22 on the year and is only adding to that total due to battling a groin injury. Sydney Colson (Torn left ACL) and Aari McDonald (Broken right foot) have both been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season, following injuries suffered in early August.
Cunningham has been a steady presence for the Fever during her first season in Indiana, averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 steal per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and a blistering 44.3 percent from 3-point range.
As the Fever are trying to secure a playoff spot, Cunningham's return will be highly anticipated. The type and severity of her injury along with her return date are currently unknown.
This piece will be updated as more information is learned.