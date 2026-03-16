Mizzou Women's Basketball Accepts Invite to WBIT Tournament: The Buzz

Missouri women's basketball will continue its season in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament, with the Tigers set to travel to Seton Hall in Round 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Tigers were designated as the 4 seed. If they advance, they'll play the winner of No. 1 seed BYU vs. Alabama A&M.

Missouri was one of two Southeastern Conference teams to accept an invite, joined by Texas A&M.

In its first season under head coach Kellie Harper, the Tigers finished right at .500, going 16-16. The Tigers started conference play with four straight losses, but had a streak of three consecutive wins to finish with a 4-12 conference mark.

NCAA.com

The Buzz: March 16

Former Missouri long snapper Trey Flint was invited by the Miami Dolphins for a workout. Former Missouri special teams assistant Brock Olivo joined the Dolphins' staff this offseason after three seasons on staff with the Tigers.

Sunday's Mizzou Results

Women's Golf: finished first at the Valspar Augusta Invitational



Tennis: Lost 4-0 at Mississippi State

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

Men's golf: Day 2 of The Michael A. Mario Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 Opener...

171 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"It's not the wind and the sun and a bad call and the luck of the leprechaun and the test they had earlier ... We spend a lot of time with that because ... at some point people have to take responsibility for themselves." Gene McArtor

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