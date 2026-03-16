Mizzou Women's Basketball Accepts Invite to WBIT Tournament: The Buzz
Missouri women's basketball will continue its season in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament, with the Tigers set to travel to Seton Hall in Round 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Tigers were designated as the 4 seed. If they advance, they'll play the winner of No. 1 seed BYU vs. Alabama A&M.
Missouri was one of two Southeastern Conference teams to accept an invite, joined by Texas A&M.
In its first season under head coach Kellie Harper, the Tigers finished right at .500, going 16-16. The Tigers started conference play with four straight losses, but had a streak of three consecutive wins to finish with a 4-12 conference mark.
The Buzz: March 16
- Former Missouri long snapper Trey Flint was invited by the Miami Dolphins for a workout. Former Missouri special teams assistant Brock Olivo joined the Dolphins' staff this offseason after three seasons on staff with the Tigers.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Women's Golf: finished first at the Valspar Augusta Invitational
Tennis: Lost 4-0 at Mississippi State
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's golf: Day 2 of The Michael A. Mario Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 Opener...
171 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"It's not the wind and the sun and a bad call and the luck of the leprechaun and the test they had earlier ... We spend a lot of time with that because ... at some point people have to take responsibility for themselves."Gene McArtor
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Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer for Missouri Tigers on SI, covering the Tigers since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. A Belleville, Ill., native, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.