Mizzou Women's Basketball Announces 2025-2026 SEC Schedule
The Southeastern Conference released it's 2025-2026 women's basketball conference matchup slate, announcing Missouri's 16 matchups in the process.
Other games already announced on the schedule include a Nov. 15 matchup against Kansas, a Nov. 23 matchup against Washington State, and a back-to-back matchup against Bradley and Northwestern on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
Mizzou Women's Basketball Schedule (as of Aug. 5)
Nov. 15 vs. Kansas - in Kansas City
Nov. 23 vs. Washington State - in Kissimmee, Florida
Nov. 28 vs .Northwestern - in Fort Myers
Nov. 29 vs. Bradley - in Fort Myers
Jan. 1 vs Texas
Jan. 4 at Kentucky
Jan. 8 at Vanderbilt
Jan. 12 vs. Alabama
Jan. 15 vs. Arkansas
Jan. 18 at Florida
Jan. 22 vs Ole Miss
Jan. 25 vs. Texas A&M
Feb. 1 at Mississippi State
Feb. 5 at Arkansas
Feb. 8 vs Georgia
Feb. 12 at Tennessee
Feb. 19 vs. Auburn
Feb. 22 at LSU
Feb. 26 at South Carolina
March 1 vs. Oklahoma
March 4-6 SEC Tournament - in Greenville, SC
The Tigers went 3-13 in conference play last year, with electric wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State, along with a 10 point road victory against Texas A&M. The Tigers haven't held an above .500 conference record since the 2018-2019 season, and will be looking to snap a six season streak of so.
Year
Conference Record
2024-2025
3-13
2023-2024
2-14
2022-2023
6-10
2021-2022
7-9
2020-2021
5-9
2019-2020
5-11
2018-2019
10-6
The driving force in leading that change will be new head coach Kellie Harper, who's specialized in taking teams to higher levels of competition. She was above .500 in conference play in each of her five seasons with Tennessee, giving plenty of reason to believe she can do the same here. She's also been at least .500 or above overall in 17 of her 20 seasons as a head coach, giving her the experience in multiple situations.
"Every experience I've had throughout my career is one I can reflect on and learn from," Harper said in a spring media session. "No two seasons are identical — even if the team is similarly made up, it's different every year."
She's also added a stellar staff of assistant coaches, consisting of Jennifer Sullivan, Liza Fruendt, Kenzie Kostas, Todd Schaefer and Michael Scruggs. Harper had this to say about her assistants in the spring.
"One, I trust them completely. Two, they're really, really good, like, really good at what they do, and they're not one dimensional," Harper said at her introductory press conference. "They are all very good on court, they're all very good in the office, and they're very good recruiters. And so it was a no brainer. I hit a Grand Slam with my staff, and that's who I wanted, those three sitting right there. That's who I wanted with me on this journey."
As for the players who'll look to assist Harper in bringing the Tigers back to glory, it'll be up to a group of five returners, seven transfers and one incoming freshman.
Harper expressed faith in her returners lke Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke to lead the way over the course of the offseason to get the job done as well.
"It starts with our current players, and I’m so proud of them. I tell them daily — I’m so proud of the people they are. They're working hard, getting in the gym, welcoming our staff, and they’re hungry," Harper said in her introductory press conference. "They have to maintain that. They have to let that hunger drive them. We're bringing in really good people who will match that. We're going to work really hard on building cohesiveness."
The Tigers will be eager to snap a streak of losing basketball, starting in Harper's debut season.