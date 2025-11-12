Mizzou Women's Basketball Pushes the Pace Against Arkansas State
Missouri strung together its best all-around performance of the season in its dominant 97-75 victory over Arkansas State. The Tigers edged out their first two opponents by less than 10 points, but dismantled the Red Wolves for their largest margin of victory this season, remaining undefeated.
Kellie Harper implemented a new offensive tempo since taking over at Missouri (3-0). Her emphasis remains on pushing the pace. Junior guard Grace Slughter mentioned how the team practices with a 12-second shot clock leading up to the season.
The high-octane brand of basketball was on full display at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday night. After trailing early 14-13, the Tigers battered their opponent on a 17-0 run. During this stretch, junior guard Abbey Schreacke made 3 of her 4 threes on the night. She finished with a season-high of 14 points. Schreacke was one of five Tigers in double-figures for scoring.
Leading all scorers was Slaughte. She scored a team-leading 25 points while making 10-of-15 shots from the field and going 3-of-4 on three-pointers. She is up to 52 points across her past two performances. To add to her impressive scoring outburst, Slaughter grabbed nine rebounds. She helped the Tigers command the rebounding battle, but it was senior center Jordana Reisma who paced Missouri on the glass.
Reisma recorded her second double-double since joining the Tigers this past offseason. Against the Red Wolves, she influenced the game in the paint and in rebounding, totaling a game-high 15 boards while trailing Slaughter in scoring with 22 points of her own.
Missouri held its opponent to just 25 points as a team in the first half, the same scoring total as the Tigers from the second quarter alone. The catalyst for Missouri's defense was senior guard Jayla Smith. The Purdue transfer was a menace at the defensive end, totaling four steals and six blocks. Her production didn't stop there. On offense, she scored 13 points and made her only three-point attempt.
The Tigers managed to score their highest point total of the season, playing at a fast pace, a high-intensity style of play, while also playing team basketball. Missouri is down two of its primary playmakers with guard Averi Kroenke out for the year and Saniah Tyler still recovering from a preseason ailment. In the Tigers ' season opener, they totaled an abysmal eight assists as a team. In game two versus Tulane, they showed improvement, totaling 16.
On Tuesday, Missouri recorded a season-best 21 assists. Four separate Tigers posted three or more assists. Guard Shannon Dowell led the way with five, while chipping in for 10 points and 7 rebounds. The unselfish play also helped Missouri to its most efficient shooting night of the season. The Tigers shot 56% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc.
Missouri's season ramps up with its toughest matchup yet, as Harper's squad will meet the Kansas Jayhawks at a neutral site for the next installment of the "Border War" rivalry. The bitter enemies will meet at 6:00 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.