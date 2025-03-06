No. 15 Mizzou at Oklahoma: Starting Lineups, Availability to Report, Streaming
Both the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners could really use a win Wednesday night.
The Sooners are needing to make the most of their final two games of the season, sitting right on the bubble of a spot in the NCAA Tournament berth.
Missouri's spot in the NCAA Tournament is well-secured, but the Tigers are looking to bounce back from a 97-93 defeat to Vanderbilt in overtime.
Below is everything to know for Missouri's penultimate game of the regular season, including the starting lineups, injuries and streaming information.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears
Brycen Goodine
Duke Miles
Sam Godwin
Jalon Moore
Availability Report
Both teams have all players available for Wednesday's game.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Sooners
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) at the Oklahoma Sooners (17-12, 4-12 SEC)
When: Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.
TV: SEC Network+
If your TV provider includes access to the SEC Network, you must provide the log-in credentials to your TV provider through the ESPN app on a smart TV or laptop. This will provide you access to the SEC Network + stream.
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 81 (away) or 391 (home)
Series History: Oklahoma leads 115-98
Last Time Out, Missouri: A collapse in the closing minutes of the second half and overtime gave the Tigers a 97-93 loss to Vanderbilt. Despite a 28-point performance from Caleb Grill, the Commodores won through clutch buckets and a strong rebounding game.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners sustained their second-straight loss against the Ole Miss Rebels, though it came in a close 87-84 contest. Dayton Forsythe dropped 30 points off the bench, and as a whole Oklahoma knocked down 10-of-22 3-pointers.