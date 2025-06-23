Mizzou Central

Missouri LB Target Announces Commitment Date

The Tigers' target was in Columbia for an official visit on May 30 and will now make his commitment soon.

Mason Woods

2026 3-Star LB JJ Bush on his official visit to Missouri
2026 3-Star LB JJ Bush on his official visit to Missouri / Credit @jj.glizzy on Instagram
Though the Tigers have gotten off to a bit of a slow start on the recruiting trail, things are starting to look up for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff as the official visit season comes to a close.

3-Star linebacker and one of the top targets on the Tigers' recruiting board, JJ Bush, took to social media on Monday to officially confirm his upcoming commitment date for July 2. The Theodore, Alabama native is set to choose between Missouri, Cincinnati, Arkansas and LSU.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Bush has the build to play across multiple different positions and is able to do so with ease. He currently suits up for Theodore High School where he is a multi-sport athlete, playing both football and basketball.

The dynamic linebacker prospect is ranked as the No. 35 player at his position in the nation and the No. 20 player in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

As of now, Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff hold just four commitments in the 2026 class which is the least in the SEC. While there is still plenty of time before these prospects have made their final decisions, the Tigers are certainly behind where they would like to be a bit.

2026 Football Commits

  1. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
  2. LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
  3. WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
  4. TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)

